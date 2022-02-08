Japan economy watcher sentiment posts steepest fall in over decade

Newsfrom Japan

Business sentiment among workers with jobs sensitive to economic trends in Japan marked the steepest fall in more than a decade in January as a resurgence of coronavirus infections fueled worries, government data showed Tuesday. The diffusion index of confidence in current conditions compared with three months earlier among "economy watchers," such as taxi drivers and restaurant staff, fell for the first time in five months, down 19.6 points from December to 37.9, according to the data released by the Cabinet Office. It is the sharpest fall since March 2011, when Japan's northeastern region wa...