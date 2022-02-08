Nissan to end development of gasoline engines for European market

Newsfrom Japan

Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday it will end the development of gasoline engines for the European market in consideration of stricter emissions standards as the auto industry rapidly shifts toward electrified vehicles. Nissan Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said the Japanese automaker reached the decision as it will likely be cheaper for European consumers to buy electrified vehicles under the tougher regulations due to take effect in 2025. Amid intensifying technology competition, Nissan has been trying to concentrate its resources on the electrification of vehicles. It aims to have all of...