Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains, solid domestic earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday, as investors were encouraged by overnight advances on Wall Street and solid earnings reported by some Japanese companies. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 202.37 points, or 0.74 percent, from Tuesday to 27,486.89. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 11.92 points, or 0.62 percent, at 1,945.98. Gainers were led by iron and steel, nonferrous metal and precision instrument issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 115.53-54 yen compared with 115.48-58 yen in New York and ...