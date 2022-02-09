Japan to supply part of LNG reserves to Europe amid Ukraine crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Japan plans to provide part of its liquefied natural gas reserves to Europe as simmering tensions between Russia and Ukraine undermine energy security in the region, government sources said Wednesday. Japan, a major LNG importer, will secure enough supply for domestic needs before assisting European countries that are facing the threat of disruptions to Russian gas supply in the event of a war in Ukraine, the sources said. With about 40 percent of Europe's imports of LNG coming from Russia, the United States has asked Japan to extend energy assistance to ensure stable energy supplies in the re...