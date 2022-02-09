China didn't buy any of $200 bil. U.S. exports pledged in deal: study

Newsfrom Japan

China did not purchase any of the extra $200 billion in U.S. exports pledged under a bilateral trade deal signed in 2020, an analysis by a U.S. research institute showed Tuesday, highlighting the failure of the agreement that was touted as "historic" by then U.S. President Donald Trump. Under the so-called phase one trade deal, China agreed to increase purchases of certain U.S. goods and services by at least $200 billion in 2020 and 2021 compared with 2017 levels, meaning the world's second-largest economy would buy a total of $502.4 billion over the two years. But actual U.S. exports of the g...