Tokyo stocks higher in morning on solid domestic earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Wednesday morning, buoyed by solid earnings results released the previous day by some Japanese companies. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 246.3 points, or 0.9 percent, from Tuesday to 27,530.82. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 17.95 points, or 0.93 percent, at 1,952.01. Gainers were led by precision instrument, iron and steel, and transportation equipment issues.