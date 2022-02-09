Japan film "Drive My Car" nominated for best picture, 3 other Oscars

Newsfrom Japan

Ryusuke Hamaguchi's film "Drive My Car" was nominated Tuesday in four categories including best picture for the 94th U.S. Academy Awards, becoming the first Japanese film to land the prestigious Oscar nomination. The adaptation of a short story by Japanese author Haruki Murakami was also nominated for best director, best adapted screenplay and best international feature. The brooding three-hour-long film centers on a widower who faces his grief and finds solace in a female chauffeur after his wife dies leaving behind secrets. The last time a Japanese was nominated for best director was 36 year...