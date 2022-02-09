Returning Japan Olympians to have smartphones undergo security check

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan Sports Agency said Tuesday members of the country's Beijing Winter Olympics delegation will have their mobile devices inspected upon their return amid fears the compulsory COVID-19 app could pose a security risk. The JSA said experts will screen the devices with the Beijing Games official app, My2022, installed and will delete suspicious apps if necessary, all with the permission of the phone's owner. It is looking to lend mobile devices to the Japanese Paralympic delegation attending the Beijing Games that start March 4, adding both the JSA and the National Center of Incident Readin...