Tokyo stocks end higher on solid earnings results

Tokyo stocks ended higher Wednesday as investors were encouraged by solid earnings results from some Japanese companies. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 295.35 points, or 1.08 percent, from Tuesday at 27,579.87. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 18.16 points, or 0.94 percent, higher at 1,952.22. Gainers were led by precision instrument, iron and steel, and glass and ceramics product issues.