South Korea's Hyundai returns to Japan car market with green vehicles

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. will re-enter the Japanese passenger car market this year, 12 years after leaving the market dominated by domestic carmakers, betting on demand for its eco-friendly cars. Hyundai Mobility Japan Co. will start taking orders for the IONIQ 5 electric vehicle and NEXO fuel cell vehicle from May for delivery beginning in July. The plan, announced Tuesday, marks Hyundai's first passenger car sales in the world's third-largest automobile market since pulling the plug in December 2009, citing poor sales. The South Korean carmaker has since sold buses in Japan. The IONIQ...
Kyodo News

