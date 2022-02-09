U.S., European business leaders urge Japan to end COVID entry ban

Newsfrom Japan

Business and education leaders from U.S. and European organizations on Wednesday urged the Japanese government to end its COVID-19 entry ban for nonresident business visitors and scholars, warning that the ban not only hurts Japan's economy but also risks the loss of future talent. "The entry ban has really imposed an increasing economic and human cost...and has set back the efforts to revive Japan's economy," said Christopher LaFleur, an adviser to the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan, who virtually attended a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan. He said that wh...