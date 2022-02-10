Sony unveils AI driver for Gran Turismo auto racing game

Newsfrom Japan

Sony Group Corp. said Wednesday it has developed an artificial-intelligence driver for its Gran Turismo Sport auto racing game, paving the way for the AI agent to be incorporated into future releases of the popular series. The AI driver, dubbed "Gran Turismo Sophy" or "GT Sophy," is an autonomous agent capable of learning various racing skills such as effective passing, defensive maneuvers and avoiding crashes while observing race etiquette during competition. Gran Turismo 7, the latest installment of the long-running series, is slated for release in March in Japan and elsewhere. The Japanese ...