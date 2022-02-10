Tokyo stocks open higher on strong earnings by Japanese firms

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street and with the market outlook supported by solid earnings reports by some major Japanese companies. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 216.36 points, or 0.78 percent, from Wednesday to 27,796.23. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 9.91 points, or 0.51 percent, to 1,962.13. Gainers were led by metal product, service and electric appliance issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 115.59-62 yen compared with 115.50-60 yen in New York ...