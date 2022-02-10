Japan wholesale prices jump 8.6% in Jan. amid high material costs

Politics Economy

Wholesale prices in Japan gained 8.6 percent in January from a year earlier as higher energy and raw material costs continued to add upward pressure, Bank of Japan data showed Thursday. The pace of year-on-year increase slowed slightly from a revised 8.7 percent in December, the second-highest gain on record. Wholesale prices rose for the 11th straight month, also due in part to the weakening of the Japanese yen that has inflated import costs for energy-scarce Japan. Import prices soared 37.5 percent, compared with a 12.5 percent gain in export prices, both in yen terms, the BOJ data showed. E...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News