Tokyo stocks flat in morning on solid earnings, profit-taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were nearly flat Thursday morning as buying on solid earnings reports by some major Japanese companies was offset by investors locking in gains ahead of the release later in the day of the U.S. consumer price index for January. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 18.24 points, or 0.07 percent, from Wednesday to 27,598.11. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 0.97 point, or 0.05 percent, to 1,953.19. Gainers were led by chemical and metal product issues, while transportation equipment and rubber product issues led decliners.