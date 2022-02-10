Japan's Suzuki not to attend G-20 finance chief talks next week

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Thursday he is considering skipping a meeting of finance chiefs from the Group of 20 major economies to be held in Indonesia next week. "Taking account of the fact that parliament is now in session as well as the fact that there is little time difference with the venue, it will be hard to participate even virtually" in the two-day talks of G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors through Feb. 18 in Jakarta, Suzuki told a press conference. Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, will be dispatched to the Indonesian c...