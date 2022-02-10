Shionogi, hospital to research development of nasal COVID-19 vaccine

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese pharmaceutical giant Shionogi & Co. said Thursday it will establish a research hub in April with Chiba University Hospital to work on the development of a nasal spray vaccine to be used against COVID-19 and other respiratory infections. Under the partnership, the company and university will work toward the swift development of a vaccine, with the aim of beginning clinical trials within fiscal 2022 starting April. "We want to be able to respond to future pandemics through the utilization of nasal vaccines," Shionogi President Isao Teshirogi said during a press conference. A nasal vacci...