Tokyo stocks rise for 3rd straight day on solid domestic earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Thursday, extending their winning streak to three days, as investors were encouraged by solid earnings reports from some major Japanese companies. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 116.21 points, or 0.42 percent, from Wednesday at 27,696.08. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 10.39 points, or 0.53 percent, higher at 1,962.61. Gainers were led by construction, electric appliance and chemical issues.