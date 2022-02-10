ANA taps senior executive as new president amid COVID woes

Newsfrom Japan

ANA Holdings Inc. said Thursday it has appointed Senior Executive Vice President Koji Shibata to be its new president as the Japanese airline is struggling to turn around its business devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. The 64-year-old will replace on April 1 Shinya Katanozaka, 66, who will be tapped as the chairman of the parent of All Nippon Airways Co. The group has projected a net loss for a second straight year in fiscal 2021, which will end next month, due to shrinking travel demand caused by the pandemic. Despite signs of recovering demand, the holding company has said the business ...