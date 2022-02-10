Uniqlo holds Studio Ghibli exhibition in Bangkok in 1st collaboration

Newsfrom Japan

Uniqlo Thailand said Thursday it is holding a Studio Ghibli exhibition in the capital Bangkok and selling a commemorative T-shirt collection and tote bags, in the first collaboration with Japan's renowned animation studio. The exhibition at the CentralWorld shopping mall features Totoro and the Cat Bus from the classic anime movie "My Neighbor Totoro," as well as calligraphy by studio producer Toshio Suzuki. The fast-moving feline character is large enough for visitors to get inside. Also on display are photos of the Ghibli Museum in western Tokyo by Thai photographer Kanyada Prathan, whose wo...