Combined profit of Japan companies tops pre-COVID pandemic level

The combined net profit of listed Japanese companies in the April-December period topped the level in the same period of 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, as a recovery in consumer spending and the easing of a global chip crunch bolstered growth, data from a securities house showed Thursday. The combined net profit of firms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's First Section in the three quarters through December totaled 28 trillion yen ($242 billion), up around 30 percent from the same period in 2019, with sales also recovering to around the same level, according to SMBC Nikko Securities In...
