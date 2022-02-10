U.S. to host APEC summit next year to deepen economic ties in Asia

Newsfrom Japan

The United States said Thursday it will host the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in 2023, as it seeks to deepen economic ties in the region facing China's growing assertiveness. The move underscores the commitment by the administration of President Joe Biden to "advance fair and open trade and investment, bolster American competitiveness, and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. She also reaffirmed the administration's ongoing efforts to develop with U.S. partners an "Indo-Pacific economic framework," which it sa...