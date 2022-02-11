Main events scheduled for Feb. 14-20

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Feb. 14-20: Feb. 14 (Mon) -- Team of International Atomic Energy Agency experts to visit Japan, stay through Friday to review plan to discharge treated radioactive water at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. -- Tokyo High Court to rule over vote weight disparity in 2021 general election. Feb. 15 (Tues) -- Cabinet Office to release preliminary gross domestic product data for October-December. -- Supreme Court to hand down ruling over claims Osaka city anti-hate speech ordinance conflicts with right to freedom of speech. -- Tokyo District Court to hold 1st ...