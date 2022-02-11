FOCUS: COVID-19 entry ban could deter interest in Japan: U.K. scholars

Newsfrom Japan

Scholars of Japanese in Britain fear for the subject's long-term future due to strict COVID-19 regulations, which prohibit foreign students from coming to Japan. Academics speaking to Kyodo News say they are worried applications to study Japanese and Japan at British institutions could start to fall in the future. This could impact the viability of smaller Japanese studies departments and, in turn, Japan losing valuable global influence via graduates who have spent time in the country. Currently, students in Britain are reduced to having online language lessons with tutors in Japan, frequently...