Japanese bell tower planned in Atlanta as symbol of friendship

Newsfrom Japan

Plans are under way in Atlanta in the southern U.S. state of Georgia to build a traditional Japanese bell tower that can house a functioning peace bell which originates from Hiroshima Prefecture in western Japan. While cultural exchanges between Japan and the United States have stagnated due to the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus, organizers of the project aim to make the tower a symbol of friendship between the two countries. The metal bell, which is 1.5 meters in height, 64 centimeters in diameter and weighs 250 kilograms, is currently on display at the Carter Center in Atlanta, a no...