Newsfrom Japan

Four people are feared dead as a confectionery plant caught fire in Niigata Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast late Friday night, police said. Another person was also taken to a hospital after inhaling smoke in the incident in the city of Murakami, the police said, adding that the fire is not yet under control. The plant is operated by confectionery maker Sanko Seika Co., which produces a variety of rice crackers.