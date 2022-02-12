URGENT: U.S. vows in new Indo-Pacific strategy to strengthen role in region

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. administration of President Joe Biden on Friday vowed to strengthen its role in advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific in areas ranging from security to the economy, as it unveiled a strategy for the region facing China's assertiveness. Among actions to be taken in the next 12 to 24 months, the Biden administration said it will reinforce deterrence against military aggression targeting the United States, allies and partners, including across the Taiwan Strait, while expanding its Coast Guard presence and cooperation in areas of Southeast Asia and elsewhere. It also called for "unprece...