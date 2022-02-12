FEATURE: Japanese reporter describes agonizing long-term effects of COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

On Jan. 16, 2021, I learned that I had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. My symptoms remained mild, however, and I returned to work the following month as a 33-year-old female reporter in the domestic news department of Kyodo News. But from my first day back, I suffered from a malaise -- I felt the kind of fatigue one might experience after staying up all night. And I also felt something akin to the flush of a high fever, although my temperature was normal. Simply standing was difficult. I frequently slumped onto the office sofa. Since the feeling would pass if I rested a bit, I thoug...