Gist of U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy released by Biden administration

The following is the gist of the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy released by the administration of President Joe Biden on Friday. The United States: -- is committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific. -- will strengthen its role in the region and build collective capacity with allies and partners. -- will deepen five regional treaty alliances with Australia, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Thailand. -- will expand U.S.-Japan-South Korea cooperation. -- will strengthen the Quad as a premier regional grouping. -- will work with partners inside and outside of the region to maintain peace and stab...