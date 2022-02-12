Soccer: Esaka brace lifts Reds to Super Cup win over Frontale

Newsfrom Japan

Ataru Esaka scored in the opening minutes and again with the clock running down to lift Emperor's Cup champions Urawa Reds to a 2-0 win over J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale in Saturday's season-opening Super Cup. Esaka opened the scoring in the seventh minute against the two-time defending J1 champions, and closed it out in the 81st minute at Yokohama's Nissan Stadium. It was Reds' second Super Cup victory, their last coming in 2006. The J-League season kicks off on Friday, when Frontale host FC Tokyo at Todoroki Stadium.