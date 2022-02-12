Fujii becomes youngest shogi player with 5 major titles

Newsfrom Japan

Shogi prodigy Sota Fujii took another step Saturday toward his ultimate goal of winning all of the board game's eight major titles by claiming his fifth as the youngest player in history at age 19 and 6 months. Fujii completed a sweep of 37-year-old Akira Watanabe in the best-of-seven Osho championship with Game 4 victory in Tachikawa, western Tokyo, after entering the series in early January as the challenger. He broke the previous youngest record held by Yoshiharu Habu, who held five major titles in 1993 at age 22 and 10 months. Watanabe saw the number of his titles go down to two. Fujii has...