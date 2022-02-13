CORRECTED: REFILING: UPDATE2: U.S. unveils strategy to bolster role in Indo-Pacific amid China rise

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. administration of President Joe Biden on Friday vowed in its Indo-Pacific strategy to bolster its security and economic role to advance a free and open region, while building "collective capacity" with allies to counter China's growing assertiveness. Among actions to be taken in the next 12 to 24 months, the Biden administration said it will reinforce deterrence against military aggression targeting the United States, its allies and partners, including across the Taiwan Strait, and expand its Coast Guard presence and cooperation in Southeast Asia. Noting that China, through "coercion ...