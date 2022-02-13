Japan venture to build country's first nuclear fusion power plant

Newsfrom Japan

A western Japan venture plans to build the first experimental plant in the country to generate power through nuclear fusion, the company said, as the technology is drawing attention as a new way of producing energy without emitting carbon dioxide. Kyoto Fusioneering Ltd., a startup based in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture, is aiming to start operation of the plant in the next five years, having already procured some of the funds and started designing the plant, CEO Taka Nagao told Kyodo News in a recent interview. The experimental plant will be equipped with a heat exchanger and turbine in addition to a...