Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan came off the bench to score his fourth goal of the season as PSV Eindhoven hammered Vitesse 5-0 in the Dutch Eredivisie on Saturday. Doan, brought on in the 59th minute, completed the scoreline for the visitors two minutes from time when he struck low from the edge of the box and in off the right post. PSV sit second and trail Ajax by two points, although the leaders can restore their five-point cushion with a home win over Twente on Sunday.