Heavy snow may hit Tokyo, nearby areas through Mon. morning

Newsfrom Japan

Heavy snow could fall in Tokyo and surrounding areas through early Monday, disrupting transportation during the morning rush hour, the weather agency and the transport ministry said Sunday. The Japan Meteorological Agency said a low atmospheric pressure system and a cold air mass together could bring heavy snowfall from Sunday evening to Monday morning mainly in the Kanto-Koshin region including Tokyo. In the 24 hours through Monday noon, snowfall could reach 30 centimeters in Yamanashi Prefecture, 20 cm in Nagano Prefecture and the western part of Kanagawa Prefecture, and 8 cm in the central ...