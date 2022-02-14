Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Feb. 15: -- Preliminary gross domestic product data for October-December to be released by Cabinet Office at 8:50 a.m. -- Supreme Court to hand down ruling at 3 p.m. over claims Osaka city anti-hate speech ordinance conflicts with right to freedom of speech. -- Tokyo District Court to hold 1st hearing at 2 p.m. for Hidetoshi Tanaka, former board chairman at Nihon University indicted for alleged tax evasion. -- Sendai High Court to rule over vote weight disparity in 2021 general election at 1:30 p.m.