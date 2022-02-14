Tokyo stocks snap 3-day rally, plunge on Ukraine invasion fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks plummeted Monday, snapping a three-day rally, with the benchmark Nikkei down over 2 percent on deepening worries over a potential invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 616.49 points, or 2.23 percent, from Thursday at 27,079.59. Japanese financial markets were closed Friday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 31.96 points, or 1.63 percent, lower at 1,930.65. Decliners were led by rubber product, precision instrument and electric appliance issues.