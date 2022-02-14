Bodies of 2 pilots of crashed F-15 found in Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan Air Self-Defense Force said it has found the bodies of two pilots who were aboard an F-15 fighter that crashed into the Sea of Japan in late January. The first body was discovered last Friday and the other one on Sunday in waters near the crash site about 5 kilometers west-northwest of the Komatsu Air Base in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, according to the ASDF. The two pilots were identified as ASDF Col. Koji Tanaka, 52, and Capt. Ryusei Ueta, 33. After Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force divers found the bodies, MSDF vessels transported them separately to the base. The MSDF, the...