Basketball: Japan guard Machida signs with WNBA's Washington Mystics

Newsfrom Japan

Fujitsu RedWave point guard Rui Machida, who was a member of Japan's silver-winning Tokyo Olympics women's basketball team, will join the Washington Mystics in the Women's National Basketball Association, the Japanese team said Monday. Machida will play in the W League, Japan's top women's basketball league, until the end of the season and move to the United States before the WNBA season opens in May. The 28-year-old will seek to become the fourth Japanese to get playing time in the WNBA. The only players to accomplish the feat are Mikiko Hagiwara, Yuko Oga and Ramu Tokashiki. "I'm very happy ...