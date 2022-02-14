Kirin to exit Myanmar, end beer partnership with military entity

Newsfrom Japan

Kirin Holdings Co. said Monday it will exit from Myanmar's beer market as a means of promptly ending a business partnership with a military-linked entity in the Southeast Asian country. The Japanese beverage maker decided last February to dissolve its partnership with Myanma Economic Holdings Public Co. shortly after the military seized power in a coup, but has been unsuccessful in negotiations up until now. Kirin said it hopes its withdrawal from the two joint ventures -- Myanmar Brewery Ltd. and Mandalay Brewery Ltd. -- with the military-affiliated company can be resolved by the end of June ...