BOJ offers unlimited bond purchases at fixed rate, 1st since 2018

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan on Monday offered to buy an unlimited amount of Japanese government bonds at a fixed rate to stem a further rise in long-term interest rates, in its first such operation since 2018. The offer, which drew no bids, came as the 10-year Japanese government bond yield neared the upper target set by the BOJ of 0.25 percent last week. It reflects the central bank's resolve to defend the key line and maintain its ultraloose monetary policy, at a time when its U.S. and European peers are moving toward policy normalization. On Thursday, the BOJ unveiled plans to buy unlimited quantitie...