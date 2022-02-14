Soccer: Maeda scores 3rd goal for Celtic in Scottish Cup win

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Daizen Maeda scored his third goal for Celtic since his January move as the Glasgow team brushed aside second-tier Raith Rovers 4-0 on Sunday in the Scottish Cup fifth round. Maeda came off the bench in the 69th minute and needed just two minutes to net the team's third goal of the night at Celtic Park, nodding into an open net after his initial close-range header was saved. Liam Scales' fine strike from distance went in off the post in the 23rd minute before Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate's well-weighted pass allowed Jota to cross for Georgios Giakoumakis to double the lead in t...