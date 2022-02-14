Toshiba to hold shareholder meeting in March over restructure plan

Newsfrom Japan

Toshiba Corp. said Monday it will hold an extraordinary shareholders' meeting on March 24 to have them vote on its recently decided plan to split into two listed companies. Toshiba, a Japanese household name with a nearly 150-year history, said it will seek majority support for the new reform plan announced last week after its earlier plan to divide into three firms was met with opposition from some major shareholders. "The extraordinary meeting is for listening to the opinions of our shareholders," Toshiba CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa said in an earnings briefing. He said the outcome of the vote on ...