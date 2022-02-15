URGENT: Japan's Oct.-Dec. GDP grew annualized real 5.4%

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's economy in the October-December period of 2021 grew a real 1.3 percent from the previous quarter, or by an annualized 5.4 percent, government data showed Tuesday. It was the first increase in two quarters in real gross domestic product, or the total value of goods and services produced in the country adjusted for inflation, according to the preliminary data released by the Cabinet Office. In the whole of 2021, the Japanese economy expanded 1.7 percent in real terms, growing for the first time in three years, following a 4.5 percent decrease in 2020.