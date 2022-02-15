Tokyo stocks open slightly lower on weak Wall St., Ukraine tensions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as fears over a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia continued to dampen sentiment. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 25.86 points, or 0.10 percent, from Monday to 27,053.73. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 2.19 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,928.46. Decliners were led by service, mining and insurance issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 115.51-56 yen compared with 115.49-59 yen in New York and 115.40-42 yen in...