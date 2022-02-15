Tokyo stocks down in morning on Wall St. fall, Ukraine invasion fear

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly lower Tuesday morning, tracking overnight declines on Wall Street, as concerns over a potential invasion by Russia of Ukraine weighed on the market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 72.93 points, or 0.27 percent, from Monday to 27,006.66. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 4.44 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,926.21. Decliners were led by service, insurance and mining issues.