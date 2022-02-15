ANA ties up with U.S. aircraft startup to bring flying taxis to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

ANA Holdings Inc. will tie up with U.S. startup Joby Aviation Inc. to bring air taxi services to Japan, the companies said Tuesday. The parent of All Nippon Airways Co. and the U.S. firm will work together on flight operations, traffic management, infrastructure development and pilot training for flying taxis, they said in a joint release. Joby Aviation aims to launch an aerial taxi service in 2024. It is developing an all-electric, five-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically with a maximum range of 241 kilometers and top speed of 321 km per hour. "Being able to provide (our custo...