Over 2.7 million cases of Emotet malware detected globally

Over 2.7 million cases involving Emotet malware, considered the world's most dangerous, have been detected globally since late last year, although its servers were earlier taken down in an international law enforcement operation, according to a U.S. information security firm. Emotet, which infects computers after being sent through email attachments, has been spreading rapidly in recent months, with 90,000 cases confirmed in November and 1.07 million in January. Over 1.25 million cases were detected in early February, Proofpoint Inc. said. Cybersecurity experts suspect a group of hackers who w...