Soccer: Kubo forces dramatic winner as Mallorca down Bilbao

Japan midfielder Takefusa Kubo forced the opposing goalkeeper into an 88th-minute own goal as Mallorca edged Athletic Bilbao 3-2 at home on Monday, their second back-to-back win of the Spanish La Liga season and first since August. The 20-year-old played a pass into the box after a short corner down the left and struck a loose ball onto the near post. The ball cannoned off the woodwork and into the back of the diving Unai Simon's head before finding the back of the net. A Salva Sevilla penalty and an acrobatic effort from Angel Rodriguez inside the box after half an hour gave Mallorca a two-go...