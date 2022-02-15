Race for S. Korea presidency starts as economy hurt by pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Official campaigning for South Korea's presidential election began Tuesday, with the ruling candidate stressing the need to revive the economy from the coronavirus pandemic, while two major opposition parties were exploring the possibility of agreeing on a single candidate before the vote on March 9. Lee Jae Myung, the candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, emphasized his readiness to embrace all political opinions that can benefit the people. "Uniting (different political parties) is difficult for sure, but it is also the road that we must walk toward," Lee said as he kicked off his campai...